Parañaque cops kill man who ‘avoided checkpoints, fired gun’

Parañaque City policemen killed one of two motorcycle-riding men who allegedly fired at pursuing officers after avoiding two checkpoints early Friday morning.

The fatality was identified only as Maki, while his companion who managed to escape remained unidentified.

Thirteen sachets of “shabu” were found on the slain suspect’s pockets, according to Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo, Parañaque police chief.

Around 3 a.m., the two men were flagged down at a checkpoint set up by Police Community Precinct (PCP-6) at Sitio Libjo in Barangay Santo Niño.

But instead they sped off and went past another checkpoint by PCP4 on C-5 Extension, Barangay San Dionisio.

In the ensuing chase, the two men fell off their bike while making a sharp turn. Maki allegedly pulled out a .38-caliber revolver and fired at the approaching policemen, who returned fire and killed him on the spot.—DEXTER CABALZA