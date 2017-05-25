Palace on SWS rating: Gains of Duterte admin being felt by Pinoys

Malacañang on Thursday said the higher net satisfaction rating of the government is the result of people experiencing the “significant gains” brought about by the Duterte administration.

The latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed that the administration received a “very good” performance rating of +66 for March, up by five percentage points from December last year.

“This ‘very good’ net satisfaction rating in the First Quarter 2017 Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey is reflected in Classes ABC, D and E and across all geographic areas, except in Mindanao, which gave the current government an ‘excellent’ rating,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“We believe that the significant gains of the Duterte administration have started to be felt by our people as they rated the government ‘very good’ in the area of helping the poor and ‘good’ in the following areas, namely, fighting terrorism, defending the country’s territorial rights, providing jobs, fighting crimes, eradicating graft and corruption, solving the problem of extra judicial killings, reconciliation with Muslim rebels, and reconciliation with communist rebels,” he said.

Abella said the President “continues to work hard for a progressive and inclusive nation where there is a trustworthy government, long-lasting peace and prosperity for all.” JE/rga