Criminal raps filed vs 11 ‘ninja cops’

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday filed with the Department of Justice (DOJ) several criminal complaints against 11 police officers for their alleged involvement in kidnapping, drugs and robbery.

Four of the 11 alleged “ninja cops” or rogue policemen recycling the drugs they confiscate have been arrested.

Facing a case for violation of Articles 294 (Robbery) and 267 (kidnapping) of the Revised Penal Code, Republic Act 6935 or the Anti-Carnapping Act and RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are Senior Police Officer 2 (SPO2) Ricky Pelicano, P02 Wilson Sanchez, P01 Joselito Ereneo and P01 Frances Camua. They were arrested on May 22 in an entrapment operation.

The four police officers were brought to the Department of Justice (DOJ) to undergo inquest before Assistant State Prosecutor Susan Azarcon.

The four, through their lawyer Atty. Raymond Palad, denied the allegations.

Aside from the four, their co-respondents include SPO2 Gerry Dela Torre, PO3 Michael Angelo Diaz Solomon, PO3 Luis Tayo Hizon Jr., PO2 Michael Papa Huerto, PO1 Jovito Cabutotan Roque Jr., PO1 Ricky Alix Lamsen and PO3 Bernandino Pacoma. They are all at large and a manhunt operation is ongoing.

The four were arrested after relatives of a certain “Norma” reported to police that the woman was abducted by 11 policemen after visiting her boyfriend at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

The suspects allegedly took the victim’s Starex van along with other items including a set of jewels, an iPhone 7, laptop and P6,000.

The group called the victim’s family and demanded P5 million in exchange for her liberty. They also called Norma’s boyfriend, Raymond Bongabon, to give a separate ransom of P2 million.

The suspects also ordered the victim to produce 1 kilo of shabu. The suspects received the shabu and still insisted on the payment of ransom by Sunday evening. However, the ransom payment did not materialize which was why the suspects filed a case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act against the victim using the shabu as evidence.

The suspects then brought the victim to the Tondo Medical Center for physical examination as a standard operational procedure to make it appear that her arrest was legitimate.

Authorities rescued the victim and arrested four of the 11 police officers in an entrapment operation.