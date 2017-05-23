P2-M reward up for capture of 7 cops who abducted NBP inmate’s GF

President Rodrigo Duterte has offered a P2-million reward to those who could give information that would lead to the capture of seven “ninja cops,” dead or alive.

“Whoever could give information that would lead to the arrest of these personnel dead or alive, the President will give P2 million,” Senior Supt. Chiquito Malayo said in a news conference in Camp Crame on Tuesday.

Earlier, Malayo’s unit, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Counter-intelligence Task Force (CITF), brought arrested anti-drug cops to the Department of Justice (DOJ) to undergo inquest proceedings for kidnapping, robbery and extortion.

On Monday, A team composed of members of the CITF and the Malabon City Police Station arrested the cops in an entrapment operation after the unit received a complaint that the suspects kidnapped a certain Norma, reportedly the girlfriend of an inmate at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), asking for ransom worth up to P8 million.

The Malabon officers – SPO2 Ricky Pelicano, PO2 Wilson Sanchez, PO1 Joselito Ereneo and PO1 Frances Camuaz – were arrested inside the Northern Police District headquarters.

Seven others are still at large, including personnel from the Civil Security Group (CSG) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

The following suspects at-large are members of Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Malabon City Police Station:

PO3 Luis Tayo Hizon Jr.

PO3 Michael Angelo Diaz Solomon

PO2 Michael Papa Huerto

PO1 Jovito Cabutotan Roque

PO1 Ricky Alix Lamsen

Meanwhile, SPO2 Gerry de la Torre, a member of the CIDG, and PO3 Bernandino C. Pacoma, a member of the CSG, are also in hiding.

Based on the investigation, the 53-year-old victim was forcibly taken by 10 bonnet-wearing men from her home in Barangay Veterans Village in Quezon City last Saturday.

The suspects also took the victim’s Starex Van at about 8 p.m. from her residence.

They then took Norma to the DEU office and divested her of her belongings, including pieces of jewelry, gadgets, and P6,000 cash.

And in exchange for her liberty, the cops demanded her to produce P5 million.

The group also called the victim’s boyfriend, a certain Raymond, and demanded another P2 million for the release of Norma.

They also ordered Norma to transact with her Chinese contact for a kilo of shabu (metamphetamine hydrochloride) and pick it up in a hotel in Novaliches, Quezon City.

After receiving the drugs, the cops did not release the victim and asked for another P1 million from the Bilibid inmate.

Because the victims failed to produce money, the group decided to file a case against Norma and used the one kilo of shabu as evidence against her.

The Starex vehicle was also recovered, while the victim’s release is now being processed. /atm

