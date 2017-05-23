‘De Lima looks pale, slimmer’

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima looked “slightly slimmer” and “somewhat pale” when opposition representatives visited her on Monday morning, according to one of her visitors.

Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice said he and other members of the House of Representatives’ Magnificent 7 had a “very light conversation” with the senator when they visited her for about an hour at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

“She explained what she was doing inside and her hope that she could participate occasionally and vote on important issues [in the Senate],” Erice said.

“For me, personally, she looked a bit slimmer and somewhat pale,” he said.

Besides Erice, De Lima’s other visitors included Liberal Party lawmakers Edcel Lagman, Raul Daza, Teddy Baguilat Jr. and Emmanuel Billones, and Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano.

Akbayan party-list Rep. Tom Villarin also went to the PNP Custodial Center but he was not allowed to get in because his name was not included in the guest list prepared last week.

Erice said De Lima was hopeful that the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court would allow her to attend Senate sessions.

“She expects Senate President Koko, being the father of the Senate, to help have her request granted that, whenever important issues are voted upon like the death penalty or tax reform, she be allowed to vote,” Erice said.

Erice said De Lima also noted that since two weeks ago, her prison guards had become stricter with her visitors.

“Before, [visitors] were allowed to go inside her quarters. Now, there is a reception area. We stayed in the reception area,” he said.

Lagman said De Lima’s request for “occasional furlough” was well-founded and must be supported by the Senate.