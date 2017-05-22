Rizal town councilor, wife killed on way to daughter’s graduation

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — A municipal councilor in Teresa town in Rizal province and his wife were killed after two men on a motorcycle ambushed them on Monday morning.

Police said Teresa Councilor John San Jose and his wife, Ma. Theresa, were on their way to the Rizal Technological University in Metro Manila to attend their daughter’s graduation when they were attacked at 7 a.m. in Barangay May Iba.

Senior Insp. Reynato Torres, Teresa police chief, said the couple, who were aboard a Mitsubishi Montero, had bullet wounds in their heads and died while being taken to a local hospital. SFM/rga