Sunday, May 21, 2017
North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’ – Seoul

/ 04:52 PM May 21, 2017
A South Korean army soldier walks by a TV news program showing a file image of missiles being test-launched by North Korea, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, May 14, 2017. North Korea on Sunday test-launched a ballistic missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, the South Korean, Japanese and U.S. militaries said. The launch is a direct challenge to the new South Korean president elected four days ago and comes as U.S., Japanese and European navies gather for joint war games in the Pacific. The signs read: "The first provocation since the inauguration of President Moon Jae-in." AP

SEOUL, South Korea  — North Korea fired off an “unidentified projectile” Sunday according to South Korean defense officials, a week after its latest missile launch.

“North Korea fired an unidentified projectile at Pukchang, South Pyongan province in the afternoon today,” the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

There was no further information given about the nature of the projectile.

Last week Pyongyang launched an intermediate-range missile named the Hwasong-12 its longest-range missile yet, according to analysts.

It was its 10th launch this year, after dozens in 2016, as it accelerates efforts to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States — something President Donald Trump has vowed “won’t happen”.

Pyongyang has long had missiles that can reach targets across the South and Japan./rga

 

