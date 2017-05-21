Indian businessman found dead in Pangasinan
DAGUPAN CITY — An Indian businessman was found dead on Saturday (May 20) inside his rented apartment in Caranglaan village here.
Shamster Singh, 43, was lying near the door of his apartment’s comfort room when his friend found him at 7 a.m., police said.
The police was told that Singh suffered a stroke earlier and had been taking medicine. Singh was taken to a hospital, where a doctor confirmed his death. CBB/rga
ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.