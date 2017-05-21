Indian businessman found dead in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY — An Indian businessman was found dead on Saturday (May 20) inside his rented apartment in Caranglaan village here.

Shamster Singh, 43, was lying near the door of his apartment’s comfort room when his friend found him at 7 a.m., police said.

The police was told that Singh suffered a stroke earlier and had been taking medicine. Singh was taken to a hospital, where a doctor confirmed his death. CBB/rga