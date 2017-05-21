No ‘paid hacks’: Duterte ally defends ‘troll army’

A congressional ally of President Duterte disputed on Saturday claims that the administration is paying and orchestrating a “troll army” to defend Mr. Duterte in social media.

Davao City 1st District Rep. Karlo Alexei Nograles, chair of the House appropriations committee, said people expressing support for the President are real people and not paid hacks.

“His legion of supporters are being unfairly tagged as trolls but in reality, these are ordinary people who are strong believers of the President. They are not paid hacks,” Nograles said.

Nograles conceded that many such supporters often become “very emotional” in defending Mr. Duterte but that is only a reflection of the “respect and reverence” the President still enjoys a year after his election.