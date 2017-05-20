Palace: Retired Brig. Gen. Danilo Lim set to head MMDA

President Rodrigo Duterte would soon name retired Brig. Gen. Danilo Lim as the new chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed on Saturday.

Medialdea said MMDA officer in charge Tim Orbos would stay as general manager.

Lim ran as senator in the 2010 elections but did not win. He was later appointed by then President Benigno Aquino III as the Bureau of Customs deputy commissioner but resigned July 2013 due to allegations of corruption in the bureau.

Lim was part of the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege. He also led the 1989 coup d’etat against then President Corazon Aquino.

He was also allegedly involved in coup plots against then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. /atm