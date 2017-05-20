Saturday, May 20, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Palace: Retired Brig. Gen. Danilo Lim set to head MMDA

/ 08:09 PM May 20, 2017
Danilo Lim - April 2013

Retired Brig. Gen. Danilo Lim, when he was still deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Customs (File photo from Philippine Daily Inquirer)

President Rodrigo Duterte would soon name retired Brig. Gen. Danilo Lim as the new chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed on Saturday.

Medialdea said MMDA officer in charge Tim Orbos would stay as general manager.

Lim ran as senator in the 2010 elections but did not win. He was later appointed by then President Benigno Aquino III as the Bureau of Customs deputy commissioner but resigned July 2013 due to allegations of corruption in the bureau.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lim was part of the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege. He also led the 1989 coup d’etat against then President Corazon Aquino.

He was also allegedly involved in coup plots against then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. /atm

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Danilo Lim, MMDA, Rodrigo Duterte
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved