Drug pusher killed in shootout with cops in Cebu town

CEBU CITY—An underling of a top drug lord in Cebu was killed in a shootout with the police early Saturday morning in Tuburan town, at least 90 kilometers north of this city.

Killed was Joseph Revelle, a resident of Naga City who worked with suspected drug lord Franz Sabalones, said Supt. Mario Cunag, Tuburan police chief.

Police seized from the slain drug pusher is one KG9 submachine pistol with two magazines.

Sabalones, a native of San Fernando town, southern Cebu, was tagged as the number two drug lord in Central Visayas when he surrendered to Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa on Aug. 7 last year.

He was, however, released from police custody after discreetly giving authorities vital details on how his drug group works.

He was facing charges at the Department of Justice (DOJ) for alleged violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling illegal drugs. The offense is non-bailable.

The police had been looking for Revelle who sourced his supply from Danio Ruiz after Sabalones quit the drug trade.

Incidentally, Ruiz was arrested in a raid on his house in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu on May 15.

Ruiz is the brother of former Interior Undersecretary Lito Ruiz.

Cunag said Revelle was based in Naga City but would stay in his girlfriend’s house in Barangay Allegria in Tuburan to hide from the police.

He identified himself as a seaman but residents in Barangay Alegria already knew that he was a drug pusher, said the police chief.

Last Thursday, the police chanced upon him in Barangay Alegria. A shootout ensued.

Revelle was hit in the leg but managed to drive away on board his motorcycle.

On Saturday, the police received information that the suspect was hiding in the forested area in Barnagay Putat.

A team from the Provincial Intelligence Branch and Special Weapons and Tactics went to the area about 5 a.m.

Revelle engaged the police in a shootout and was later killed.