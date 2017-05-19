Enforce nationwide smoking ban effectively, gov’t urged

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito welcomed on Friday President Rodrigo Duterte’s order banning smoking in all public places nationwide as he expressed hope it would be enforced effectively.

Duterte has issued Executive Order No. 26, implementing a nationwide smoking ban.

“Davao City’s smoking ban has been proven to be effective, and I hope that EO 26 would be enforced effectively as well nationwide,” Ejercito, chairman of the Senate committee on health, said in a text message.

The senator said it was incumbent for the President to issue the order, citing the health risks of smoking.

“The DOH (Department of Health) has cited smoking as a risk factor that accounts for more than 85% of lung cancer deaths. Lung cancer is also the third leading causes of morbidity and mortality,” Ejercito said.

“Hence, it is just incumbent for Pres. Duterte, especially with Davao City as the leading example of a smoke-free city, to act on this through the nationwide smoking ban in public places,” the senator added. IDL/rga