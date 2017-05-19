AFP preparing for change in top military command

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is preparing for the early retirement of AFP Chief of Staff Eduardo Año next month before he formally takes over as secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the military said on Thursday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief, said the military’s board of generals was deliberating on Año’s possible replacement while the AFP prepared for a change of command ceremony.

“It was Gen. Año who confided that he was going on early retirement, specifically by next month,” Arevalo said.

He added that all three-star generals of the AFP were “strong contenders” for Año’s post.

“What I can assure you is that all our senior commanders, area commanders and major service commanders are contenders … Our senior commanders are competent, experienced and molded,” he said.

When asked about reports that Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, head of the military’s Eastern Mindanao Command, might get the post, Arevalo said: “Well, you asked earlier who are the contenders and he is one of the contenders.”—PHILIP C. TUBEZA