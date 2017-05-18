Pacquiao declares over 100 real properties in SALN

Neophyte Senator Manny Pacquiao listed over 100 real properties in his latest statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN), including a house and a lot in the United States and a property in Makati City worth P388 million.

Pacquiao is the second billionaire in the Senate with P3.072 billion net worth as of December 31, 2016, next only to Senator Cynthia Villar, who remained the wealthiest senator with P3.606 billion net worth.

Based on his SALN, Pacquiao’s assets included a residential house and lot in the US worth P115 million, a residential “lot with improvement” in Makati City worth P388 million, a property in General Santos City worth P400 million, and a commercial lot with improvement also in General Santos City worth P120.5 million, among others.

The boxing champion turned senator also owns a condominium in Pasig City which he purchased for P13.9 million in 2008.

His real properties amounted to a total of P1. 569 billion while he declared a total of P1.853 billion personal assets composed of cash, jewelries and other personal properties amounting to P1.460 billion, P250 million worth of various investments, and transportation equipment amounting to P142.599 million.

Pacquiao reported total assets of P3.422 billion but he had total liabilities of P350.595 million.

Unlike Pacquiao, Villar, whose family is in real estate business, reported only six real properties totaling P4.588 million— a house and lot in Las Piñas City, which were purchased at P2.874 million and five lots, including one in Las Piñas purchased for P65,000 only.

Villar, however, reported P2.249 billion worth of investments in shares of stocks and other real and personal properties worth P1.351 billion. She had no liabilities.

Unlike Pacquiao and Villar, detained Senator Leila de Lima’s SALN showed that she had no real properties.

De Lima’s personal assets showed that she owned jewelries amounting to P1.860 million; handguns worth P201,000; P190, 946.62 cash deposits in bank accounts; and four vehicles, among others.

She had total assets of P9.8 million but she also reported P3.182 million liabilities. Her net worth was P6.617 million, making her the third poorest senator, next to Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero (P6,602,082.09), and Antonio Trillanes IV (P6,506,672.13). JE/rga