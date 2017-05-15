‘No room for drug addicts’: 5 Manila traffic enforcers sacked

Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada on Monday announced the termination of employment of five members of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) after they tested positive for use of illegal drugs.

The five traffic enforcers were identified as Rommel Santos, 40; Randy Luangco, 28; Marcelo Tinao, 39; John Lennon Dalisay, 27; and Enrico Dalisay, 39. They were part of the 24 MTPB personnel subjected to a surprise drug test last April 24.

“Government work is a serious business. We have no room for drug addicts,” said Estrada, a supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte’s nationwide antidrug campaign.

“We have no recourse but to dismiss them. They know the rules- no ifs, no buts. This is a very serious breach of Civil Service rules,” he added.

In November last year, Estrada ordered to terminate all 690 MTPB enforcers due to complaints of widespread corruption. He also ordered the mandatory drug testing of 7,168 elected barangay (village) officials in the city.

MTPB director Dennis Alcoreza said the five traffic enforcers who tested positive for drug use were under job order contracts, and thus will not receive remuneration from the city government. He added that random drug testing will be conducted at least twice a year to ensure that no drug users would penetrate their ranks.

“They all learned a lesson from this incident: You cannot get away from it, and it’s better that they start healthier lifestyle,” Alcoreza said. IDL/rga

