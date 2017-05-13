News Briefs: Filling vacant seat up to Senate

Filling vacant seat up to Senate

It’s up to the Senate whether to call for a special election to replace Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, who was named foreign secretary by President Duterte, the Commission on Elections said on Thursday. The Comelec said it was the call of Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III whether to declare Cayetano’s position in the Senate vacant. “In case a legislator leaves his seat, the chamber’s leadership has the authority to declare a vacancy and call for a special election. This is not the Comelec’s task,” said Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez. Cayetano, Mr. Duterte’s defeated running mate in the 2016 national elections, will have to give up his seat in the Senate. He was elected in 2013 for a six-year term.—JULIE AURELIO

Leni: Still long way to equality

While Filipino women have made great strides in government and in the private sector, much still needs to be done to achieve gender equality, Vice President Leni Robredo said on Thursday. “We still have a lot of women who do not have enough access to economic opportunities,” Robredo said in her opening remarks at a press briefing at the Global Summit for Women in Tokyo, a copy of which was sent to the media. Robredo is the highest-ranking government official to join the annual international summit for women that has received support from the Japanese government with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pushing for “womenomics.” Robredo acknowledged the presence of Jocelyn Badiola, director of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council of the Department of Agriculture and former Foreign Secretary Delia Albert, among others.—NIKKO DIZON

Senator ‘Bato?’ He says why not

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa is open to the possibility of running for the Senate in 2019. While he has no plans right now, Dela Rosa admitted that being a senator would be another way to serve the public. “For me, it’s good that you can serve the country as a senator. Why not?” the PNP chief said in a radio interview on Thursday. “Who doesn’t want to be a senator? It’s good to be a senator but I have no plans,” he added. Dela Rosa said he did not have the funds to wage a senatorial campaign and that announcing one’s political plans early could prove fatal for one’s political career. “They’ll try to find a way and demolish me. Just look, who was demolished, Binay or Duterte?” he added.—PHILIP C. TUBEZA