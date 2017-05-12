Duterte names ex-PNP general DILG assistant secretary

President Rodrigo Duterte has named a retired police general as an Assistant Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

DILG Officer-in-Charge Catalino S. Cuy said Mr. Duterte appointed former Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Superintendent Nestor F. Quinsay to oversee the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and fire matters, along with other public safety concerns.

Cuy said he will work hand in hand with the new assistant secretary as he focuses on pressing BFP matters and issues.

Cuy explained that the DILG, being in charge of the National Police Commission, PNP, BFP, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC) and the Local Government Academy (LGA), would benefit from Quinsay’s appointment.

“Congratulations to Gen. Quinsay and we extend our warmest welcome to him for his being appointed as Assistant Secretary. I personally believe that his experience in the uniformed service could be favorable to the Department, especially the BFP,” said DILG Head Executive Assistant Josephine C. Leysa.

On Wednesday, Duterte named Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Año as the next DILG secretary.

Quinsay, who retired from the PNP in February, was PNP’s Acting Director for Directorate for Intelligence and Director for Police Community Relations Group.

During his stint in the PNP, he received numerous recognitions such as Medalya ng Kasanayan, Medalya ng Papuri, Medalya ng Pambihirang Paglilingkod, Medalya ng Kagalingan, and Medalya ng Katangi-tanging Gawa. He was a member of the Philippine Military Academy Batch 1984. Año was his upperclassman.

The new DILG assistant secretary already reported to office last May 10.