IN THE KNOW: Military men in Duterte Cabinet

President Duterte has appointed several former military men to his Cabinet and to other top government positions. They include:

Gen. Eduardo Año, chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and former Philippine Army commander, will retire from the military on Oct. 26, when he turns 56. He has to wait until then before taking over becoming secretary of the interior.

Roy Cimatu, the new environment secretary, was AFP chief of staff in September 2001 to May 2002.

National Irrigation Administration head Ricardo Visaya was AFP chief of staff for five months under the Duterte administration.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon was AFP chief of staff in 2006-2008 and chief of the Presidential Security Group in 2002-2004.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is a retired Army major general and former head of the Veterans Affairs Office-Philippine Embassy in Washington.

Retired Brig. Gen. Ricardo Jalad, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council chief, was Army 5th Infantry Brigade chief; commander of the Army 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade; and officer of the Army 2nd Mechanized Brigade.

Other appointees who were military men include Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon (former Marine captain), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Alexander Balutan (retired major general) and National Food Authority Administrator Jason Aquino (retired Army major). —INQUIRER RESEARCH

Source: Inquirer Archives