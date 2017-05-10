Makati top cop, intel chief sacked after subordinates’ arrest for extortion

The Makati police chief and his intelligence division chief were sacked after four of their men were arrested for extort P400,000 from businessmen, Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), ordered the relief of Senior Supt. Dionisio Bartolome, chief of the Makati City Police Station, and Chief Insp. Oscar Pagulayan, his intelligence division chief, who is the immediate supervisor of the extortion suspects.

The four intelligence division cops – PO2 Harley Garcera, PO2 Clarence Maynes, PO1 Tim Santos, and PO1 Jeffrey Caniete – were arrested for threatening to kill their victims and their families if they would not pay P400,000.

They were arrested an entrapment operation by the PNP Counter-Intelligence Task Force CITF) at the corner of Merville Axis Road in Pasay City.

Their victims are owners of a bike shop on Kalayaan Road in Makati.

“They released the complainants after paying the initial P100,000 with the agreement of completing the balance on the following day, or else their family will all be killed,” Senior Supt. Chiquito Malayo, CITF chief, said.

In an ambush interview with reporters, Malayo said the CITF also launched a manhunt operation against the suspects’ four accomplices – a retired police officer, an active polic officer, and two civilians.

The suspects are now detained at the CITF headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City pending the filing of a complaints for robbery and extortion and possible kidnapping against them.

They will also face administrative complaints. /atm