Mocha Uson vows to fight ‘fake news’ via Palace social media

What will controversial entertainer-blogger Mocha Uson do as part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s official mouthpiece?

Uson, who was appointed as Assistant Secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) on Tuesday, would be in charge of Malacañang’s social media properties.

In a Facebook post on her page “Mocha Uson Blog,” she said she would use the Palace platforms to fight what she called as “fake news” supposedly being perpetrated by the mainstream media, which she once tagged as “presstitutes” for alleged bias against the President.

“Sa mga nagtatanong po kung ano po ba ang gagawin natin sa PCOO. Ang atin pong tututukan sa PCOO ay ang mailapit ang mga ordinaryong Pilipino sa pamahalaan sa pamamagitan ng social media. At idiretso ang TAMANG BALITA sa ating kababayan sa pamamagitan ng SOCIAL MEDIA,” Uson wrote.

(To those asking what I’ll be doing in the PCOO, what I’ll be focusing on in the PCOO is bringing the ordinary Filipino closer to the government through the use of social media. Also, to direct right news to our countrymen through social media.)

“Samahan po niyo ako mga kaDDS (Duterte Diehard Supporters). Panahon na na hindi tayo umasa sa mga MALING BALITA ng ilang mainstream media at ating palakasin ang SOCIAL MEDIA sa tulong niyo mga tunay na DDS. DAHIL TAYO ANG MEDIA NI TATAY DIGONG,” she added.

(Join me, fellow DDS. It’s time that we don’t rely on fake news of some mainstream media, and let us strengthen social media with the help of the true DDS. Because we are the media of Duterte.)

Uson, a rabid supporter of Duterte since the elections, also thanked Duterte for her new post: “Maraming salamat muli sa pagtitiwala ng ating Pangulo. Asahan niyo po mga aka-DDS na ating dodoblehen ang ating pagserbisyo sa ating bayan. Maraming salamat po. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas. Mabuhay ang mga ordinaryong Pilipino!” she said.

(Many thanks again for our President’s trust. Expect that we will double our efforts in serving our country, fellow DDS. Thank you so much. Long live the Philippines. Long live the ordinary Filipinos!)

Uson herself is being accused of peddling fake news online against the President’s critics to defend the administration. In March, Uson’s program over radio station DZRH was suspended after she spewed expletives against Vice President Leni Robredo.

The former sexy star was earlier appointed as board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), a post that is now relinquished following her new appointment. YG/JE