Classes in public elementary, high schools begin on June 5

Classes in all public elementary and high schools are set to officially start on June 5, according to the Department of Education (DepEd).

In an order released on Monday, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the new school year consisted of 204 school days, inclusive of the five-day in-service training for teachers and the four-day parent-teacher conferences every quarter.

Students are expected to be in school for 195 class days.

Private schools may deviate from the DepEd’s school calendar but they cannot start classes earlier than the first Monday of June and not later than the last day of August, Briones said.

Schools that will digress from the schedule should notify their respective regional offices in advance, she said.

To prepare for the opening of classes and to ensure that all public elementary and high schools are environmentally sustainable and conducive to learning, the DepEd will launch the Brigada Eskwela program on May 15 in Cebu City.

The annual cleanup and maintenance activity in all public schools will include tree planting and vegetable gardening to promote the government’s clean and green campaign, according to the agency.