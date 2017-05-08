Army to rescue soldier abducted by NPA rebels

The Philippine Army has launched a rescue operation for an off-duty soldier abducted last Friday by alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) who disguised themselves as policemen and pretended to conduct an anti-illegal drugs campaign or Oplan “Tokhang” in downtown Valencia City, Bukidnon province.

The PA’s 4th Infantry Division (4ID) denounced the abduction amid ongoing peace talks with the government.

4ID commander Major Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. lambasted the abduction, saying, “The whole nation has again witnessed another blatant display of insincerity of these NPA bandits.”

Suspected rebels stormed the Juanilla Subdivision in Barangay Poblacion, Valencia, at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, taking away firearms from the Dasia security agency and kidnapping the off-duty soldier from the 8th Infantry Battalion.

Outside the compound was another group of NPA bandits dressed as police personnel conducting checkpoint.