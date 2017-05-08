Sunday, May 7, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

De LIma backs restrictions on US arms sale to PH

By: - Reporter / @MRamosINQ
/ 12:42 AM May 08, 2017
SENATOR LEILA DE LIMA / FEBRUARY 23, 2017 Senator Leila De Lima sheds a tear speaking before the media at the Sumulong Room of the Senate before going home to pack her things and be with her family on Thursday, February 23, 2017. The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court issued a warrant for her arrest. INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

Senator Leila De Lima  INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima supports the call of United States senators to restrict the sale of guns and other armaments to the Philippines purportedly because of President Duterte’s drug war.

“I support the bipartisan efforts in the US Senate to introduce such important piece of legislation to hold our law enforcement authorities accountable [for] the thousands of human rights violations committed under the all-out war on drugs,” De Lima said in a statement.

“We cannot allow the state to oppress its critics and from using arms to curtail our fundamental rights,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Lima said the proposed measure, introduced by US Senators Ben Cardin and Marco Rubio, would help “put an end to this national nightmare.”

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Ben Cardin, Leila de Lima, Marco Rubio, Philippine news updates, Philippines, US, weapons sale
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved