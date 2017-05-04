Bill proposes 5-year term for barangay, SK officials

CITY OF MALOLOS—Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials should be given five-year terms to insulate them from partisan politics, a Bulacan congressman proposed on Wednesday.

In House Bill No. 5510, Bulacan Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado proposed that elected barangay officials also be allowed to serve three consecutive terms, or a total of 15 years, longer than the nine-year term limit for mayors, councilors and lawmakers.

HB 5510 also seeks to reset the October 2017 barangay election to May 28, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The elections in October this year … would disrupt the continuity of the programs initiated by the President. The positive momentum carried out by the government can again be [halted] if partisan politics and inherent divisiveness become the spotlight again in the local scene,” Alvarado said.

The lawmaker said a five-year term would “establish neutrality and [allow incumbent village leaders] to effectively discharge their duties impartially.”

He said a longer term for village officials would also allow communities to pursue projects even if the local government leadership had already been changed in an election.

The longer term would also force communities “to vote wisely,” he said.—CARMELA REYES-ESTROPE