Alleged Kadamay member caught taking shabu in Bulacan town

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan – A man, carrying an identification card of the urban poor group Kalipunan ng Damayang Maralita (Kadamay), was caught with a group that was taking shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) in Pandi town on Tuesday, police said.

Michael Morillo, 34, was sniffing the drug with two other men in a vacant lot in Mayumi St., Barangay (village) San Roque, said Chief Inspector Manuel De Vera, Pandi chief of police.

Pandi Residence 3, one of the six government housing sites forcibly occupied by Kadamay members last March 8, is about 3 to 4 kilometers near the area where Morillo was nabbed by the police at 10 a.m., De Vera added.

The police were tipped off by a village councilman. The other two suspects – Reynaldo Mauricio and Rico Germar – eluded arrest.

Mauricio, according to De Vera, was on the list of people who were implicated in illegal drugs and who had surrendered earlier to the Pandi police.

The police are also validating reports tying Morillo to a robbery case in Sta. Maria town.

Morilla was caught with a sachet containing shabu and 7 other sachets with shabu residue. JE