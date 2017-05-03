CA rejects Gina Lopez’ appointment

The Commission on Appointments (CA) rejected on Wednesday the appointment of controversial Environment Secretary Gina Lopez.

It was Senator Manny Pacquiao as chairman of the CA’s committee on environment and natural resources who read its recommendation to reject Lopez’s appointment.

The recommendation was later adopted on the floor.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, and Senators Francis Pangilinan and Loren Legarda stood up on the floor and manifested that they voted for Lopez’s confirmation. Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito also stood up to explain his vote for Lopez.

President Rodrigo Duterte reappointed the Secretary after she failed to get the CA nod before Congress went on a six-week break last March 15.

But Lopez was faced with strong opposition and criticisms after she ordered the closure of 23 mines and the suspension of five others.

Aside from Lopez, the CA had also rejected the appointment of former ad interim Foreign Affairs secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. amid questions on his citizenship. IDL

