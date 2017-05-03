3,747 out of 6,344 pass 2016 bar exam—source
A total of 3,747 out of 6,344 (59.06 percent )passed the 2016 Bar examination, a source has said.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday conducted a special en banc session to deliberate the passing percentage for the 2016 Bar examination chaired by Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr. IDL
