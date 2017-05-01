Monday, May 1, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Minority senators visit De Lima in detention

By: - Reporter / @MAgerINQ
/ 11:31 AM May 01, 2017
minority senators de lima 1

Photo courtesy of Sen. Kiko Pangilinan’s office

Opposition senators visited Senator Leila de Lima on Monday at her detention cell at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Quezon City.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Senators Francis Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros and Antonio Trillanes IV arrived at the custodial center around 11 a.m.

All four, including De Lima and Senator Bam Aquino, belong to the Senate minority bloc.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Lima was arrested last February for alleged involvement in illegal drugs. CBB/rga

minority senators de lima 2

Photo courtesy of Sen. Kiko Pangilinan’s office

minority senators de lima 3

Photo courtesy of Sen. Kiko Pangilinan’s office

minority senators de lima 4

Photo courtesy of Sen. Kiko Pangilinan’s office

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Camp Crame, Drugs, Leila de Lima, Liberal Party, news
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved