Minority senators visit De Lima in detention

Opposition senators visited Senator Leila de Lima on Monday at her detention cell at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Quezon City.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Senators Francis Pangilinan, Risa Hontiveros and Antonio Trillanes IV arrived at the custodial center around 11 a.m.

All four, including De Lima and Senator Bam Aquino, belong to the Senate minority bloc.

De Lima was arrested last February for alleged involvement in illegal drugs. CBB/rga