Shipment of used cars seized in Subic

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has impounded three high-end used cars from South Korea worth P10 million which were shipped to Subic, Zambales province, early this year.

The vehicles were a used BMW 745 Sedan, a used BMW 745 Li Sedan and a Hyundai Equus JS350 Sedan.

In a statement, the BOC said the three high-end cars arrived at the Subic port on board the MV SITC Osaka 1636S in January this year.

The vehicles were consigned to Sea Star Express Corp., a freight forwarder.

However, its shippers violated a provision of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, in relation to Section 3 of Executive Order 156 which prohibits the importation of used motor vehicles.

Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon had issued an alert order regarding the vehicles upon the recommendation of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Intelligence Group.

The vehicles are now in the custody of the BOC for further examination and evaluation.