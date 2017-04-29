Security measures for Asean Summit in place despite Quiapo blast–Palace

Malacañang assured on Saturday that security measures were in place in Metro Manila despite the explosion that injured over a dozen people in Quiapo, Manila on Friday night.

“We assure our people that security measures are in place in today’s event and ask the public for their full understanding and cooperation in this regard,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Abella said the explosion was not related to the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit. Leaders and diplomats from the other nine member states of the Asean are in Manila for the summit.

“The incident is not in any way connected or directed to the ongoing Asean Summit,” he said.

At least 14 people were injured in an explosion on Quezon Boulevard near Quiapo Church in Manila late Friday.

The Palace official quoted the police, saying the explosion was due to a possible gang war.

“Initial police investigation shows the motive as a possible gang war,” he said.

The government has deployed 40,000 security and emergency personnel to provide security for the heads of state and their delegation.

