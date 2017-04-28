Trillanes wants Senate probe on alleged slay plot vs gambling operator

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV is set to call a Senate inquiry into Charlie “Atong” Ang’s accusation that two Cabinet officials were involved in an alleged plot to kill him over his gambling operations.

Trillanes said Friday he would file a resolution when Congress resumes sessions next week for the Senate to investigate the allegation.

“Atong Ang’s highly controversial statements warrant a Senate investigation. I will file a resolution in that regard, once session resumes next week,” the senator said in a statement.

Ang, who operates the virtual jai-alai numbers game through Meridien Vista Gaming Corp. based in Cagayan Freeport, has asked President Duterte to save him from Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon and some retired generals.

Ang also linked Aguirre into Small Town Lottery operation through the latter’s brother, Engineer Ogie Aguirre.

Asked if he was surprised by Ang’s allegations against the Justice Secretary, Trillanes said, “This could validate Aguirre’s involvement in the BI-Jack Lam extortion-bribery controversy.”

The senator earlier accused Aguirre of being part of a shakedown operation against Chinese casino tycoon Jack Lam, whose workers were arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in November last year.

The BI is under the Department of Justice headed by Aguirre.

The issue was investigated by the Senate after reports that a P50-million bribe money was allegedly given to former immigration officials in exchange for the release of the arrested workers.

