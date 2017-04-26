Wednesday, April 26, 2017
4 tourists from Laguna caught with 17.4 kilos of marijuana in Mt. Province

Sadanga. Mountain Province (Wikipedia maps)

BAGUIO CITY — The Mountain Province police arrested four tourists from Laguna for transporting 17.4 kilos of marijuana along the national highway in Sadanga town on Tuesday afternoon (April 25).

Robin Ayco Jacob, Pedro San Antonio Gonzales, Marvin Pastora Martir and Lister Ayzlei Pangilinan Allada from Biñan town in Laguna province were driving towards the capital town of Bontoc from Kalinga Province when the police caught them with marijuana worth P435,000, according to the Cordillera Police Office.  SFM

