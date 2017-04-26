Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Families of OFWs on death row appeal for Duterte help

/ 12:42 PM April 26, 2017
Families of OFWs on death row Mary Jane Veloso, Rose Dacanay, and Jennifer Dalquez troop to Malacañang to ask for President Rodrigo Duterte's help. NESTOR CORRALES/INQUIRER.net

Celia Veloso, the mother of convicted drug trafficker Mary Jane, and the kin of other overseas Filipino workers on death row trooped to Malacañang on Wednesday to seek the help of President Rodrigo Duterte for their loved ones.

Veloso was with Alicia Dalquez and Editha Dacanay, whose daughters were on death row in the Middle East.

Dalquez’ daughter, Jennifer, is currently detained in the United Arab Emirates and was sentenced to death after she accidentally killed an Emirati police who attempted to rape her.

Dacanay’s daughter, meanwhile, is detained in Saudi Arabia for allegedly killing her employer.

The families, accompanied by labor group Migrante, entered Malacañang at past 11 am to meet with officials from the Office of the President. IDL

 

Mary Jane Veloso, Rose Dacanay, Jennifer Dalquez
