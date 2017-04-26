Families of OFWs on death row appeal for Duterte help

Celia Veloso, the mother of convicted drug trafficker Mary Jane, and the kin of other overseas Filipino workers on death row trooped to Malacañang on Wednesday to seek the help of President Rodrigo Duterte for their loved ones.

Veloso was with Alicia Dalquez and Editha Dacanay, whose daughters were on death row in the Middle East.

Dalquez’ daughter, Jennifer, is currently detained in the United Arab Emirates and was sentenced to death after she accidentally killed an Emirati police who attempted to rape her.

Dacanay’s daughter, meanwhile, is detained in Saudi Arabia for allegedly killing her employer.

The families, accompanied by labor group Migrante, entered Malacañang at past 11 am to meet with officials from the Office of the President. IDL

