Duterte renews GMA Network franchise

President Duterte has renewed the franchise of GMA Network Inc. for another 25 years.

Mr. Duterte signed into law Republic Act No. 10925, extending the franchise of GMA, which operates TV channels, a radio station and an online site. The bill cleared Congress in March.

The franchise of another giant network, ABS-CBN, is also up for renewal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, ABS-CBN has been the target of Mr. Duterte’s ire, accusing the network of twisting news reports, particularly the allegations of Sen. Antonio Trillanes that the President had P200 million in the bank.

The President had also accused the network of failing to provide the airtime he had paid for during the election campaign.