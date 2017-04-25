SC: Construction of Torre de Manila can resume

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the green light to resume the construction of the controversial Torre de Manila condominium, which mars the view of the Rizal Monument in Luneta.

Voting 9-6, the high tribunal junked the petition by the Order of the Knights of Rizal in September 2014 to stop the construction of the 49-storey condominium by DMCI Project Developer Inc., dubbed as the “national photobomber.”

Those who voted to allow the construction were Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Justices Antonio Carpio, Marvic Leonen, Presbitero Velasco Jr., Bienvenido Reyes, Noel Tijam, Estela Perlas-Bernabe, Mariano Del Castillo and Lucas Bersamin. Carpio wrote the majority decision.

Those who voted against the construction were Associate Justices Francis Jardeleza, Samuel Martires, Teresita De Castro, Diosdado Peralta, Jose Mendoza and Alfredo Caguioa.

The SC issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) on June 16, 2015, stopping the construction of the high-rise structure along Taft Avenue. With reports from Marlon Ramos, Philippine Daily Inquirer/IDL/rga

