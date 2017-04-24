Lucena cops nab mother, grown kids in drug ops

LUCENA CITY — Police nabbed four suspected drug pushers, including a mother and her two children, in separate operations here on Sunday and Monday, police said.

Supt. Arturo Brual Jr., Lucena police chief, said the antidrug enforcement unit in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested Sorayda Camid Ali, 40, and her two children, Anidah, 26, and Mahid, 18, in a buy-bust operation in Barangay 4 at 12:15 a.m. Monday

They yielded eight plastic sachets of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) weighing 20 grams with an estimated street value of around P37,000.

Earlier, the same team of operatives also arrested Efren Hermoso Jr., 37, in another buy-bust operation in Barangay Cotta.

Police seized six plastic sachets of shabu worth P11,877, from him.

Police said Hermoso was one of the major drug suppliers in the village.

Brual said their reports indicated that the suspects’ supply of shabu came from Cavite province. JE