Policewoman arrested with ‘mother-in-law of Abu Sayyafs’

MANILA — Accused of “sleeping with the enemy,” a ranking policewoman caught with a suspected Abu Sayyaf member in Bohol should be transferred to Manila, Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa said on Monday morning.

Dela Rosa said the Philippine National Police would ask the court to order the transfer of Supt. Maria Cristina Nobleza to Camp Crame after she was caught with a certain Reneer Lou Dongon, a member of the bandit group.

Dela Rosa said Nobleza and Dongon had become “lovers.” Nobleza was assigned in Camp Crame before she was transferred to Davao.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Initially, we came up with information that she is a ‘Balik Islam’ (a person returning to the Muslim faith). She has been romantically linked with that ASG member and driver who was later identified as Reneer Dungon,” Dela Rosa said.

“They fell in love with each other. She fell madly in love. She was sleeping with the enemy,” he added.

Also caught in the vehicle Nobleza and Dongon were riding in was a woman whose three daughters were married to the late Indonesian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan; the late Abu Sayyaf leader Khadaffy Janjalani; to Abu Solaiman, who was linked to the 2004 Superferry bombing, and to Ahmad Santos, the founder of the Rajah Solaiman Movement.

“She’s really the hardcore mother-in-law of the Abu Sayyaf, isn’t she?” Dela Rosa said of the woman he did not name.

He said the police were still investigating if Nobleza, Dongon, and the unnamed mother-in-law of Abu Sayyaf leaders were trying to rescue the remaining Abu Sayyaf members in Bohol.

They were arrested after their Nissan Navarra that Dongon was driving did not stop at a military checkpoint.

Also found in the vehicle was the 13-year-old son of Ahmad Santos, who is now detained in Bicutan.

“So, (Nobleza) is really high-risk and many will be interested in her. She needs to be brought here in Crame so that the people of Bohol will be at peace,” Dela Rosa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dela Rosa said the unidentified “mother-in-law” would also be charged if it could be proven that they were trying to rescue the remaining Abu Sayyaf members in Bohol. SFM/rga