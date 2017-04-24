Gina Lopez takes potshot at Boracay

Boracay, the country’s top tourist destination, does not fascinate Environment Secretary Gina Lopez, who criticized the island’s tourism industry for marginalizing its original inhabitants.

In a live Q&A session via Facebook on Sunday, Lopez said that in her ideal tourism model, local residents, especially the indigenous people who had originally lived in the area, should benefit from ecotourism.

“I don’t like the tourism of Boracay because the ‘kulots’ (Ati tribe) are still in the mountains. That’s what I’ve been told,” she said.

“The people of Boracay are not benefiting, and it’s like they did not take care of the environment,” Lopez said.

Considered as one of the best beaches in the world for its crystal blue waters and powdery sand beaches, Boracay island is worth billions of pesos in tourism revenues annually.

Lopez reiterated her position that setting up ecotourism sites instead of allowing destructive industries like mining could address poverty in the hinterlands.

She said the tourism model she wanted was one that takes care of the environment while benefiting the people.

“The way to save the environment is to benefit the quality of life of our people,” Lopez said, noting that residents would protect their environment if they gained some benefit from it.

In her first Facebook live session, Lopez fielded questions about her chances of being confirmed by the Commission on Appointments (CA), her political plans, her working with the mining industry and communist rebels and even her marital status.

She proposed establishing “peace zones” to allow New People’s Army (NPA) rebels to help develop impoverished communities.

“The (NPA members) I have met are amazing people,” she said, adding that she had met former members of the clergy and the academe who had chosen to live the hard life of being a rebel to pursue social justice.

“I truly feel that the way for them to lay down their arms and the way to peace is to create peace zones where fighting is not allowed,” she said.

Lopez asked her audience to report instances in which mineral production sharing agreements were granted without the consent of the local indigenous people.

“Tell me before May 2,” she said, referring to the day when Congress resumed sessions and she would have to face the bicameral CA again.

Asked why her appointment was not confirmed by the CA, Lopez said that at least two members of the body were related to the owners of two of the mining operations she had ordered closed.

She said big businesses funded the political campaigns of politicians. “It happens everywhere. The problem is when the politician becomes beholden to whoever funded them. I know there are many politicians who will do what is right regardless,” she said.