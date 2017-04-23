Soldier wounded in NPA attack in Davao Oriental eco-park

TAGUM CITY – A soldier was wounded when communist rebels attacked government troops guarding the Aliwagwag Falls Eco-Park in Cateel, Davao Oriental early Sunday, police officials said.

Chief Insp. Andrea dela Cerna, Southern Mindanao police spokesperson, said the incident resulted in the burning of the detachment and the waiting shed for the zip line ride of the eco-tourism park.

Initial investigation by the Cateel police station revealed five government troops— two soldiers and three militiamen – were at the 67th Infantry Battalion patrol base when about 20 New People’s Army guerrillas fired at them using rifle grenades, machine gun and assault rifles around 4 a.m.

“During the firefight, the (troops) ran out of ammunition and some of their guns malfunctioned,” Senior Supt. Harry Espela, Davao Oriental police chief, said in a report.

The soldiers and militiamen were forced to abandon their outpost after it was hit by a round from an M203 grenade launcher, Espela said. The firefight lasted for an hour and 30 minutes.

Cpl. Ervin Tambis was hit in the head while the rebels, who fled after sensing government reinforcements, also suffered undetermined casualties, the police official said.

He said the wounded soldier was rushed to a local hospital for treatment and is now at a stable condition.

The incident happened hours before the eco-tourism park – known for the multi-tiered waterfalls that have been dubbed as one of Mindanao’s grandest – was due to open to tourists.