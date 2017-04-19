Dela Rosa, PNP dared: Look into allegations cops behind killings

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian dared Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Wednesday to unmask the truth behind fresh allegations that most of the killings in the administration’s war on drugs were perpetrated by cops, and not by vigilantes.

A special report of Reuters news agency quoted a retired intelligence officer and an active senior commander saying that the police were paid cash to kill dug suspects and plant evidence at crime scenes.

READ: Police paid to kill drug suspects, plant evidence—Reuters report

“The PNP leadership should look into these serious allegations made by two officers from within their ranks,” Gatchalian, a member of the majority bloc in the Senate, said in a text message.

“While the charges lack documentary evidence, these cannot simply be swept under the rug with a blanket denial. The integrity of the institution and its officers is at stake. The PNP cannot and should not risk losing the trust of the public,” he said.

The senator said the PNP leadership should also take drastic measures to verify the allegations, and to hold “liable erring policemen, no matter their positions in the hierarchy.”

“I challenge PNP Dir. Gen. Dela Rosa to unmask the truth and to punish all who have broken their vow to protect the Filipino people and ensure peace and order all throughout the country,” he said.

Gatchalian also urged the cops quoted in the report to present concrete evidence to back their claims.

“Accusations of this kind should have solid backing. In the absence of such, these could be disregarded as mere propaganda,” said the senator. IDL

