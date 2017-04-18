Palace condoles with victims of Nueva Ecija bus crash

Malacañang expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the ill-fated bus that fell into a ravine in Nueva Ecija, assuring to find out what caused the accident and pledging to hold the culprits behind the road mishap accountable.

“We express our deep condolences to the families of the victims who died in the tragic bus accident in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija. Rescue operations and investigation are currently underway,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“We guarantee that the culprits behind the fatal bus mishap will be held accountable,” Abella added.

On Tuesday morning, at least 24 people were killed after an Abra-bound bus fell into a 30-meter deep at Barangay Capintalan in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija.idl/rga