PNP: 13 drug suspects killed on Easter

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa lauded on Sunday security forces for the country’s “uneventful and generally peaceful” observance of the Holy Week even as 13 more drug suspects died on Easter.

Dela Rosa assured the public that the police would be on hand to assist vacationers returning home.

“I congratulate everyone for their vigilance and cooperation with security forces that ultimately resulted in the uneventful and generally peaceful Holy Week,” Dela Rosa said in a statement.

Besides the Abu Sayyaf incursion in Bohol, which left 10 people dead, the PNP also recorded 37 drownings since April 7.

“Rest assured the PNP will be ever present and ready to serve,” he added.

The PNP deployed 75,000 policemen across the country during the Holy Week.

“Earlier on Holy Tuesday, military and police security forces successfully thwarted an attempt by terrorist elements to disrupt an otherwise peaceful and meaningful observance of Holy Week in Bohol,” Dela Rosa said.

“Elsewhere across the country, PNP and AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) troops continued to implement rigid security measures in transport terminal, convergence areas and places of worship to maintain order and security,” he added.

Dela Rosa said policemen would remain in their posts to provide assistance and public safety services to travelers returning home from vacation.

“The Philippine National Police joins every Filipino family and the entire Christendom in joyful celebration of the mystery of the Resurrection of Christ to redeem mankind from sin,” he stressed.

The PNP’s war on drugs also continued during the Holy Week, with the police launching 564 operations against “highvalue targets” from Maundy Thursday until Easter Sunday.

The police in Metro Manila had the most number of operations at 154, followed by Southern Tagalog at 139, while Central Luzon launched 69.

Seven drug personalities died in Metro Manila, two in Southern Tagalog, and one each in Bicol, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Davao.

The police recorded 1,004 drug suspects arrested from Maundy Thursday until Easter.