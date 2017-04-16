Despite Bohol clash, Bato says Holy Week ‘generally peaceful’

Despite the firefight between government forces and members of the bandit Abu Sayyaf Group last week, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Easter Sunday said the country’s commemoration of the Holy Week was “uneventful” and “generally peaceful.”

In his Easter message, Dela Rosa assured the public that security measures remain in place as travelers who went home to the provinces for the short break return to the metropolis.

“The Philippine National Police joins every Filipino family and the entire Christendom in joyful celebration of the mystery of the Resurrection of Christ to redeem mankind from sin. As the nation culminates the traditional Holy Week retreat, police security forces remain in their posts to provide assistance and public safety services to travelers returning to their homes in the urban centers,” Dela Rosa said in a statement.

“As the nation returns to the normal working week routine tomorrow, Easter Monday, rest assured the PNP will be ever present and ready to serve,” he added.

Dela Rosa also lauded the military and police force for “successfully thwarting” a terrorist attempt last week, in a firefight that left six suspected Abu Sayyaf members dead, including leader and subcommander Abu Rami.

“Earlier on Holy Tuesday, military and police security forces successfully thwarted an attempt by terrorist elements to disrupt an otherwise peaceful and meaningful observance of Holy Week in Bohol,” he said. “Elsewhere across the country, PNP and AFP troops continued to implement rigid security measures in transport terminal, convergence areas and places of worship to maintain order and security.”

“I congratulate everyone for their vigilance and cooperation with security forces that ultimately resulted in the uneventful and generally peaceful Holy Week,” Dela Rosa added. JE/rga