Robredo’s Easter message: Be agents of joy and peace, not hate

In celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, Vice President Leni Robredo on Easter Sunday called on Filipinos to be “agents of joy and peace” instead of cultivating hate and division.

In her Easter message, Robredo also highlighted the Risen Christ’s message of “hope and courage” and urged Filipinos to live up to “what He stands for and what He represents.”

“Jesus died on the cross so that we might live. And as we remember His resurrection, let us also remember what he stands for and what He represents. Let us be guided by His sacrifice and grace—choosing to be agents of joy and peace instead of hate and contempt,” Robredo said in a statement.

“The message of the Risen Christ is one of hope and courage. May we all be reminded that the grace we receive from Him is not for us alone, but a gift we must share with others. A blessed Easter to everyone,” she added.

Easter Sunday, which is celebrated across the Christian world including the predominantly Catholic Philippines, marks the end of the Lenten season or the Passion of Christ.

In his Easter message, President Duterte said he was hoping that the commemoration of Christ’s resurrection would “be a reminder to Filipinos that our country deserves salvation from drugs, criminality and corruption that have long plagued this nation and that our people will rise and triumph over society’s ills.” JE/rga

