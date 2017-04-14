Parish priest, four others hurt in road mishap in Camarines Sur

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay—Five persons were injured in a collision between two cars at Gov. JT Fuentebella highway in Ocampo town in Camarines Sur province Thursday afternoon, police said Friday.

Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, identified the victims as lawyer Kim Ceazar Dela Fuente and his wife Ruby, both from Goa town, and Ruel Tordilla, a resident of Calabanga town, Roldan Tordilla, parish priest of San Rafael in Tigaon, Camarines Sur and his companion Michael Masbate. It was not known if Ruel was related to the priest Roldan but investigators revealed Ruel was driving their service vehicle at the time of the accident.

Based on investigation, the car containing the parish priest and his companions was traveling from Naga City to Tigaon when it encroached on the opposite lane in Old Moriones village at around 1:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The priest’s car collided with the Dela Feuntes’ vehicle which was traveling in the opposite direction.

The impact caused the victims to sustain physical injuries in different parts of their bodies. They were brought to nearby hospitals for medical attention.