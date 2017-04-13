Suspected drug pusher killed in Legazpi City shootout

LEGAZPI CITY — A suspected drug pusher was killed during a buy-bust operation in this city Wednesday evening, police said Thursday.

James Baraquiel, a resident of Barangay Rizal, was the target of the buy-bust operation in Purok 1 in Barangay Lamba at around 9:45 p.m., Chief Insp. Arthur Gomez, spokesperson of the Albay Provincial Police Office, said.

Gomez said the suspect pulled out his revolver and fired against the agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and police officers. The authorities retaliated and killed the suspect.

Gomez added that Baraquiel was in the drug watch list and had already surrendered during the previous Oplan Double Barrel Alpha of the police. –Michael B. Jaucian /atm