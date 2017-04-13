Lacson questions ‘flawed system’ in Marcos poll protest vs Robredo

Senator Panfilo Lacson on Thursday questioned a Supreme Court’s order asking both camps in an election protest to pay millions of pesos to continue with the case, calling it a flaw in the system that needs to be corrected.

The SC, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), has ordered former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to pay a total of P66.2-million for the retrieval of election materials for his election protest against Vice President Leni Robredo.

In a three-page resolution, the PET also asked Robredo to pay P15,639,000 for the 31,278 precincts.

“Why would either the winner of an election harassed with a poll protest or the one cheated be made to pay huge sums of money to be legally proclaimed winner? The system I think is flawed,” Lacson said in a text message.

“Therefore, I will study and propose legislation to correct that flawed system on electoral protests,” he said.

The senator first expressed his sentiment on the issue in social media Wednesday night or after the media reported the high tribunal’s order.

“Flawed system,” Lacson wrote on his Twitter account. JE