2 brothers arrested for chopping up friend in San Mateo

Two brothers aged 16 and 17 were arrested on Tuesday for conspiring in the killing of their 18-year-old friend in San Mateo, Rizal. The brothers then chopped up the body and put the parts – minus arms and legs – inside a steel drum, which they threw into a pit.

Police identified the suspects as Reynaldo Chai III and Reynaldo Chai IV and their victim as Lyndon Masinsin, whose parents had reported him missing since April 3.

The brothers allegedly killed Masinsin, against whom they held an old grudge, right in the house where they lived in at 7 Paraiso St., Barangay Ampid, San Mateo. That was at around 7 p.m. on April 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the San Mateo Municipal Police only learned about the incident from an informant at around 3 p.m. on April 5, according to SPO1 Gomercindo Digma, chief of the investigation unit.

The police then applied for a search warrant, which was issued by Judge Lily Villarial Biton of the San Mateo Regional Trial Court Branch 77.

According to a report sent to Supt. Solomon Delacastilla, San Mateo police chief, a search team served the warrant on Tuesday, April 11. The team was accompanied by members of the Municipal Social Welfare Development and Engineering Departmentl.

In the yard, they dug up the drum with the victim’s body in it, along with the tools allegedly used to decapitate Masinsin – a wood saw, a knife, a hack saw, a metal saw, a pair of sheet shears, a hammer, and a bolo,

According to Digma, the brothers had been living alone in the house, their father having died. Their mother just got on Wednesday (April 12) from the United Kingdom, where she was working. She had with her UK visas for her sons,

Digma said the elder brother had apparently been using marijuana.

He added that brothers were angry at Masinsin because he had been stealing money and gadgets from them..

Masinsin’s remains – torso, groin, hips, buttocks, and a foot – are under the disposition of the San Mateo’s Scene of the Crime Operatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police are currently conducting a manhunt against another suspect, known only as Lance, who reportedly lives in the area of the Philippine Coconut Authority in Quezon City. He was also named as a respondent in the search warrant. /atm