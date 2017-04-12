Airstrikes pummel Abu Sayyaf in Bohol up to midnight

CEBU CITY — Airstrikes against suspected Abu Sayyaf terrorists continued in Barangay Napo in Inabanga, Bohol, until close to midnight on Tuesday, said Frank Baylosis, the municipality’s information officer.

“But the airstrike was contained in Napo area,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 9 have been reported killed in fighting between government forces and suspected Islamist terrorists in the town.

READ: Suspected Abus, soldiers clash in Bohol; 9 killed

As of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, around 1,081 families from Napo and neighboring barangays had been evacuated from their homes.

Most stayed with relatives in other villages while others stayed in town designated evacuation centers.

“Our relief operations continue so the evacuees have something to eat,” he added. CBB