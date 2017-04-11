Navy boats secure Bohol’s entry, exit points

CEBU CITY – Philippine Navy boats are now securing the entry and exit points of Bohol after suspected members of the bandit group Abu Sayyaf were able get into the province’s Inabanga town.

Col. Medel Aguilar, assistant chief of the Unified Command Staff for Civil Military Operations (CMO) in the Armed Forces Central Command based here, said clearing operations were still ongoing as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 12 hours after the gunfight between government troopers and the bandit group erupted in Barangay Napo, Inabanga.

“We need to contain the barangay (Napo). And of course people will be affected but the good thing is all government agencies and local government units are working with each other to make sure the problem is resolved a soon as possible and no civilian will be hurt,” Aguilar said in a news conference late Tuesday afternoon.

At least nine persons were killed in the gun battle: five suspected ASG members, three soldiers and one policeman.

Aguilar said that in the clearing operations, residents could still hear the discharge of rifle, air strikes among others.

“We need to soften their (armed men’s) position. We want to finish the job within the day at the soonest possible time. Because it’s not good for them to stay there any longer,” Aguilar said.

He said they were verifying reports that the group had a local contact in Inabanga.

“The mere fact that they were monitored when they entered that part of Bohol means that they don’t have the support in that area,” Aguilar said.